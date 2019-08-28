Collision involving motorcycle shuts down westbound lanes of Edmonton’s Fox Drive

Police are investigating after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Fox Drive and Belgravia Road on Wednesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police issued a news release to say officers had closed the westbound lanes of Fox Drive because of the investigation into what happened.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police said they expect it would be “some time” until the lanes are reopened.

Police did not provide details on the condition of the people involved in the collision.