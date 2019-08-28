Vancouver police warn of ‘smooth-talking’ con man targeting seniors

Vancouver police are warning seniors to be wary of a “smooth-talking” con man.

Investigators say the man has been sweet-talking his way into homes throughout the city then making off with cash and valuables.

Police are investigating 12 incidents across the city, the most recent of which took place Tuesday near Nanaimo Street in the city’s Grandview-Woodlands area.

Police say the man approaches seniors with a ruse, such as claiming to be a canvasser or a neighbour needing to use the phone, to talk his way inside their home and then take cash and valuables when the victims are distracted.

“This thief is smooth and conniving, and he’s been preying on the good nature of Vancouver seniors,” Const. Steve Addison said.

“We’re working hard to solve these crimes, and we’re asking residents to be extra vigilant until we do.”

The suspect is described as well-groomed Caucasian man in his 40s, about five-foot-11 with brown hair.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately.