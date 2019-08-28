Halifax man completes 1,700-km bike trip across Maritimes in honour of Becca Schofield

A Nova Scotia man has completed his bike trip across the Maritimes, honouring Becca Schofield and raising money for Ronald McDonald House Atlantic in Halifax.

Jason Thorpe spent the past 10 days travelling 1,700 kilometres across all three Maritime provinces.

He left from Moncton on August 18 and arrived at the Ronald McDonald House in Halifax on Wednesday.

He was able to raise $10,516 for the facility, which provides a place to stay for families of children undergoing medical treatment at the IWK Children’s Hospital.

At nine years old, when most kids are out having fun on a bicycle, Thorpe was fighting leukemia.

Originally from Quispamsis, N.B., Thorpe said he spent months undergoing treatments at the IWK.

“Mom or Dad, one stayed with me on alternating nights and one stayed with my sister at the Ronald McDonald House when we were going through that time of my life,” he said.

Thorpe’s inspiration comes from Becca Schofield of Riverview, N.B. The teen’s kindness movement using the #Beccatoldmeto spread worldwide.

Schofield passed away in February 2018, and Thorpe said he raised money for the house that served as a home to both of them.