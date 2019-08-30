Canada
August 30, 2019 7:30 am

After a 47-year career, 630 CHED broadcaster Bruce Bowie signs off

Bruce Bowie on air.

CISN Country 103.9 archives
Just shy of a month after announcing his retirement, radio legend Bruce Bowie will host his final 630 CHED Morning News show on Friday morning.

Bowie announced his retirement on Aug. 1. After 47 years in radio, he said it was time to hang up the microphone and let somebody else get up for the early morning slot.

15095076_10157708922345335_1853114247639264057_n

A 630 CHED Christmas ad.

630 CHED archives
14925717_1314044675282786_4088091509101706471_n

The 630 CHED morning team, including Bruce Bowie, Bob Layton and Eileen Bell, at an event with Wayne Gretzky.

630 CHED archives
Bruce McHappy Day

Bruce Bowie works McHappy Days.

CISN Country 103.9 archives
Cyh3mhZXAAIpmQp

Bruce Bowie with Garth Brooks.

CISN Country 103.9 archives
Bruce 12

Bruce Bowie on air.

CISN Country 103.9 archives
Bruce 10

Bruce Bowie with Wynonna Judd.

CISN Country 103.9 archives

 

Bowie’s career started in 1972 at CKSA in Lloydminster, Alta., and about two years later he started on 630 CHED.

“I was so nervous about being on air in the big city that I broke out in hives on my first day!” he said with a laugh. “That’s a true story.”

After 12 and a half years on CHED, he moved to a few other stations, before being approached to take over the CISN Country 103.9 morning show after Wes Montgomery left in 1989.

Bowie held that position for 21 years before he made the move back to 630 CHED in 2010. He hosted the 630 CHED Morning News for nine years — until his sign off on Friday morning.

EA5JSVkVUAIM3EZ

Bruce Bowie, along with 630 CHED program director Syd Smith, announces his retirement on the air on Aug. 1, 2019.

630 CHED
IMG_0349

Bruce Bowie hosts the luncheon celebrating Bryan Hall’s 65 years in broadcasting.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
1497819_10153728321030648_1556594726_o

Bruce Bowie at the Corus Stollery Radiothon.

Supplied to 630 CHED
10623613_10152266167636814_1870975528005148134_o

Bruce Bowie hugs morning news anchor Ed Mason after his last newscast in 2014.

Eileen Bell/630 CHED
IMG_0330

Bruce Bowie participates in the Gary Draeger Memorial Golf Classic in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

630 CHED
IMG_0247

Bruce Bowie live on location at Northlands Retro Days.

630 CHED
53365789_1547989768570827_8922992813130383360_o

Bruce Bowie on location during Heart Pledge Day at the Mazankowski.

Supplied: University Hospital Foundation
46892946_10155735000425927_2785363119830990848_n

Bruce Bowie on location with Kent Morrison from Global Edmonton during the 2018 Grey Cup.

630 CHED
34462657_10155302661310684_3993837161668411392_o

Bruce Bowie with guests on his morning show.

630 CHED
20180707_142759

Bruce Bowie on location with Bryan Hall at Northlands Retro Days on July 7, 2018.

630 CHED
20180707_124754

Bruce Bowie on location with Bryan Hall at Northlands Retro Days on July 7, 2018.

630 CHED
13329550_1336576516359540_5990317972435674179_o

Bruce Bowie and colleagues from radio and Global Edmonton after an event during Corporate Challenge in 2018.

630 CHED
198744_10150266057263183_3876674_n

Bruce Bowie with guests on his morning show.

Supplied to 630 CHED

“Bruce has been an integral part of our listener’s experience for decades and is a role model for future broadcasters,” said 630 CHED program director Syd Smith.

“His presence on our airwaves will certainly be missed and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Bowie has said he’s not sure what’s next for him after retirement, but said when announcing his decision that he’d like continue giving back to the community.

On top of being an award-winning broadcaster, Bowie has won awards for his philanthropy, including the 2017 Goodwill Greatness Award, the 2016 Community Enrichment Award for his work on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the 2004 Strathcona Award as Volunteer of the Year.

“After 47 years it won’t be all about me, maybe I can go help somebody else,” Bowie said.

20643206_1498079693585498_2394335381417495420_o

Bruce Bowie volunteers on delivery day for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

Supplied: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous
20627062_1498080160252118_4873453036388312249_o

Bruce Bowie helps dispatch bags on delivery day for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

Supplied: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous
27751933_1674160505977415_3523861949311532944_n

Bruce Bowie hosts the 2017 volunteer event for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

Supplied: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous
CESP9mwWgAEb6-R

Bruce Bowie at an event for Goodwill.

Supplied to 630 CHED
15203181_1092523937527988_3282264722551694701_n

Bruce Bowie hosts an event for the Salvation Army.

Supplied to 630 CHED

A new morning show — 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam — will launch on Sept. 3.

