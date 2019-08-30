After a 47-year career, 630 CHED broadcaster Bruce Bowie signs off

Just shy of a month after announcing his retirement, radio legend Bruce Bowie will host his final 630 CHED Morning News show on Friday morning.

LISTEN BELOW: Bruce Bowie’s final show on 630 CHED

Bowie announced his retirement on Aug. 1. After 47 years in radio, he said it was time to hang up the microphone and let somebody else get up for the early morning slot.

Bowie’s career started in 1972 at CKSA in Lloydminster, Alta., and about two years later he started on 630 CHED.

“I was so nervous about being on air in the big city that I broke out in hives on my first day!” he said with a laugh. “That’s a true story.”

READ MORE: After 47 years, 630 CHED legend Bruce Bowie announces his retirement

After 12 and a half years on CHED, he moved to a few other stations, before being approached to take over the CISN Country 103.9 morning show after Wes Montgomery left in 1989.

Bowie held that position for 21 years before he made the move back to 630 CHED in 2010. He hosted the 630 CHED Morning News for nine years — until his sign off on Friday morning.

“Bruce has been an integral part of our listener’s experience for decades and is a role model for future broadcasters,” said 630 CHED program director Syd Smith.

“His presence on our airwaves will certainly be missed and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Bowie has said he’s not sure what’s next for him after retirement, but said when announcing his decision that he’d like continue giving back to the community.

WATCH BELOW: Goodwill thanks Bruce Bowie for his work over the years

On top of being an award-winning broadcaster, Bowie has won awards for his philanthropy, including the 2017 Goodwill Greatness Award, the 2016 Community Enrichment Award for his work on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the 2004 Strathcona Award as Volunteer of the Year.

“After 47 years it won’t be all about me, maybe I can go help somebody else,” Bowie said.

A new morning show — 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam — will launch on Sept. 3.