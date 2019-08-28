Canada
August 28, 2019 2:28 pm

Quebec won’t consider allowing parents to pull their kids from class if teacher wears headscarf

By The Canadian Press

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge was reacting to an open letter published in Le Devoir.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Legault government is saying no to parents who would like to move their child to a different class if their teacher wears a headscarf.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge was reacting to an open letter published Wednesday in Le Devoir, a French-language daily newspaper in Montreal.

The authors of the letter ask to be able to pull their children out of a class if the teacher is wearing a religious symbol in the name of “the right to institutions and public services secular,” as written in Bill 21, the province’s religious neutrality legislation.

In a scrum Wednesday morning before going to the Legault cabinet meeting, Roberge quickly panned the idea.

He said it is not up to parents to choose or shop for a teacher. He added that the law on secularism does not provide for that and that the government does not intend to move in that direction.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

