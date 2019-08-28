Quebec won’t consider allowing parents to pull their kids from class if teacher wears headscarf
The Legault government is saying no to parents who would like to move their child to a different class if their teacher wears a headscarf.
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge was reacting to an open letter published Wednesday in Le Devoir, a French-language daily newspaper in Montreal.
The authors of the letter ask to be able to pull their children out of a class if the teacher is wearing a religious symbol in the name of “the right to institutions and public services secular,” as written in Bill 21, the province’s religious neutrality legislation.
In a scrum Wednesday morning before going to the Legault cabinet meeting, Roberge quickly panned the idea.
He said it is not up to parents to choose or shop for a teacher. He added that the law on secularism does not provide for that and that the government does not intend to move in that direction.
