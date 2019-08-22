CSDM will apply Quebec’s religious symbols ban, plans to table report next week

Montreal’s biggest francophone school board, Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) now says it will apply the government’s religious symbols ban, Bill 21.

Earlier this year, CSDM officials argued they would refuse to enforce the law before ‘proper consultation.’

The school board’s chairperson, Catherine Harel-Bourdon, would not grant media interviews on Thursday, but a spokesperson confirmed that the board plans to table a report at a meeting next week on how the bill will be applied.

“I’m really pleased about that, but I’m not surprised because I met with Mrs. Harel-Bourdon in June. We did clarify our expectation as a government and I think it’s the expectation of the Quebec nation,” said Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

“Everybody should respect and apply the law.”

Opposition parties have also agreed that since the bill has been adopted, it must be respected.

“It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy and it doesn’t mean that it was our position. I think our position was clear that we were in opposition to Bill 21, but the law is passed and there’s an expectation that they [the school boards] adhere to it,” said Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone.

During National Assembly hearings on Bill 21, the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) said it plans to take the government to court, arguing that the bill infringes on minority language rights.

“It’s their right to use some legal leverage if they want to do so, but as organizations, school boards don’t have any choice,” Roberge said. “They should apply the law.”

QESBA said it will discuss whether or not it will mount a legal case against Bill 21 at its next board meeting in September.