Crime
August 28, 2019 12:17 pm

Man sentenced to 5.5 years in prison after 2016 Markham crash that killed mother, daughter

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: A mother and her four-year-old daughter have died after two vehicles crashed head-on in Markham. (Aug, 26, 2016)

A A

MARKHAM, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say a man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after a woman and her young daughter were killed in an impaired-driving crash in 2016.

York Regional Police say two vehicles collided in an intersection in Markham, Ont., in August 2016.

They say a 42-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died in hospital.

READ MORE: Mother and 4-year-old daughter die after head-on collision in Markham

Police say a 30-year-old man was found guilty of six impaired driving related charges in March this year.

They say he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Monday.

Police say the man is also prohibited from driving for eight years.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
16th and Bur Oak
16th Avenue
adult child car crash
Bur Oak Avenue
car crash Markham
Markham
Markham crash
York Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.