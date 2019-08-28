‘Love Island’ star Theo Campbell blinded in one eye by champagne cork

Love Island star Theo Campbell revealed he recently lost all sight in one of his eyes after it was split in half by a champagne bottle cork at a party in Ibiza, Spain.

On Tuesday, Campbell wrote about the accident on Instagram and shared details of the two separate eye surgeries he underwent to help repair his vision.

“Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days. They’re all very much appreciated!” Campbell captioned a photo of himself in hospital beside his girlfriend, former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley.

READ MORE: ‘Love Island U.K.’ crowns winners in shocking finale

The Challenge star wrote on Instagram: “So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.

“But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know,” the 28-year-old reality star wrote.

Campbell revealed more details on Aug. 28, writing: “Just wana [sic] say thanks again for all the love and support there’s been 100x more then [sic] I imagined. I haven’t had a chance to read all the messages yet but they’re much appreciated.”

Just Wana say thanks again for all the love and support there’s been 100x more then I imagined ♥️. I haven’t had a chance to read all the messages yet but they’re much appreciated 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

“I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose [sic] my whole eye to begin with. But I’m hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible,” Campbell shared with his followers on Twitter.

I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible 🤞🏽 — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

READ MORE: 2019 MTV VMAs: 7 must-see moments from the show

Crossley also posted a message on Instagram about “the dangers at these parties.”

“It’s been a hard 24 hours no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again,” Crossley wrote.

She continued: “I’ve stayed in his room over night and just wanna take him home. He’s so brave and positive hopefully it will get better thanks for your kind messages. I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful.”

READ MORE: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream,’ says ‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest

Campbell and Crossley sparked romance rumours in March when they posted photos together in Thailand.

Crossley confirmed that they were dating in July when she wrote a birthday message to Campbell, sharing a slideshow of photos of the pair.

Campbell was previously part of Great Britain’s relay team.