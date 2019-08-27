Canadian Forces soldier with alleged neo-Nazi ties relieved of duties

The Canadian Armed Forces says a soldier with alleged links to a Neo-Nazi group is no longer with the military.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews has been relieved of his duties, according to a spokesperson with the Department of National Defence.

“This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion,” said the spokesperson in an email to Global News.

The Winnipeg Free Press first reported last week the allegations that Mathews was recruiting for white supremacist network The Base.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Beausejour on Aug. 19 where Mathews was detained and released and a number of firearms were seized.

The military also said Mathews had a request for a voluntary release from the Canadian Armed Forces, which had been in progress since April, and it has been expedited and is expected to be finalized within weeks.

“It is incumbent of our leaders to know their soldiers, and to take measures when they have acted in a manner that is not aligned with our beliefs and culture of respect for all people,” the spokesperson added.

“We have taken decisive action, and we will continue to exert full energy in removing those from our ranks who harbour extremist ideologies.

