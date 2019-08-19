Canadian Armed Forces investigating member for alleged involvement in hate network

A statement from the Canadian Armed Forces, released Monday, confirmed the military is aware of allegations indicating a member may be involved in an organization that promotes hate.

The statement, which was issued from the acting commander of the 3rd Canadian Division, Brig.-Gen. David Awalt, said the CAF will “move forward to explore what immediate actions can be taken,” and “will continue to support the ongoing CAF investigation.”

The allegations were first made public on Monday, when the Winnipeg Free Press identified Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews as an alleged recruiter for the white supremacist network, The Base.

Mathews holds a leadership position in the Canadian Army Reserve and is a trained explosives expert.

Awalt said that it is “completely unacceptable” for any CAF member to participate in an organization that “promotes hatred, violence, discrimination, or harassment,” as defined in the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The statement continued, noting that Awalt said if there was any indication that a violation of the CAF’s code of values and ethics had occurred, he would “leverage all tools at [his] disposal, including legal and disciplinary measures.”

The measures could also include release from the military.

