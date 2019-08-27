RCMP accuse Edmonton woman charged with drug-trafficking of taking opioids from pharmacy she worked for

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with what RCMP alleged was a drug-trafficking operation that involved an employee at a pharmacy in Sherwood Park taking opioids from work and then selling them for profit.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release to say 35-year-old Stephanie Marie Howe and 28-year-old Jacob Gerardo Hope — both of Edmonton — have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Howe is also charged with trafficking, theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

According to police, the investigation into the alleged drug-trafficking operation began on Aug. 19. Police said their investigation led them to believe a female employee at a pharmacy was taking Percocets from work.

“As a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed on Aug. 20 at two separate residences in Edmonton,” the RCMP said. “During the search, additional Percocets and a shotgun were located and seized.”

Howe has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Sept. 11.

Hope was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the alleged operation is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741, or their local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.