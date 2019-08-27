Blue-green algae confirmed in part of Three Mile Lake in Muskoka: health unit

Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in the west end, also known as the Dee Bank area, of Three Mile Lake in Muskoka, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says.

Swimming and other water sports should be avoided in areas where the blue-green algae bloom is visible, the health unit warns.

The blue-green algae, which can change location through wind and water currents, may make the water look blue-green, like green pea soup or turquoise paint.

The health unit is advising residents around the west end of Three Mile Lake to avoid using the lake water for drinking or for food preparation.

According to the health unit, boiling water will not destroy the toxins. Home treatment systems shouldn’t be relied on, the health unit adds.

Exposure to blue-green algae through drinking, swimming or cooking may result in illness, the health unit says.

Adverse health effects are mainly caused by drinking water that is contaminated with blue-green algae toxins.

Symptoms from consuming toxins can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

According to the health unit, symptoms can be more serious if water is swallowed in large quantities.

