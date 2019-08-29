Deadliest year in a decade for train and vehicle crashes in Manitoba: RCMP

In the past decade, 18 people have lost their lives in crashes at rail crossings in Manitoba, according to data from RCMP.

So far, 2019 has been the deadliest over that decade with three crashes killing four people.

On Monday evening, two seniors lost their lives at the rail crossing in Headingley when their truck was struck by a train.

“These people were residents of the area so I believe they were heading east, the lights would have been flashing at the time, indicating the train was approaching. We don’t know yet why they didn’t stop or their reason for continuing through,” RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

Manitoba Public Insurance says one in every 10 times a train hits a vehicle in the province it’s fatal.

“You want to give yourself a lot of space between the train and yourself. Trains don’t stop quickly and they don’t stop easily and trains always have the right of way,” MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley said.

Smiley says people need to be extra cautious around uncontrolled intersections when there aren’t arms stopping your car from travelling through.

“Safety has to be paramount here so if you’re approaching a rail crossing and there’s no control arms, no flashing lights, you’re going to come to a stop and ensure and look both ways to ensure nothing is coming,” he said.

The train crossing where the two Headingley seniors died has lights that flash and a dinging noise that sounds when a train is getting close.

Lara Kinley lives next door to the site and says while there aren’t many trains that pass through, there’s an increase in traffic due to more homes being built in the area.

“In the fall the train track is used much more often — sometimes twice a day, maybe even three times a day in September, but January, February, March and April, I’m sure there were three months when a train didn’t go by,” she said.

Kinley questions if such an infrequently used line needs to be operating, but if it does she thinks more could be done to increase safety.

“Probably there should be arms, considering the traffic increasing in the area,” she said.

MPI says there are about five crashes involving trains and cars in Manitoba each year.