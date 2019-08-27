‘There is always hope’: Search continues for missing N.B. senior

The search for a missing senior in Havelock, N.B., who hasn’t been seen for over 48 hours continued on Tuesday.

Ground search and rescue crews are searching for 87-year-old Hazel Clark, who was last seen Sunday. The search has expanded to the wooded area around her property.

Clark’s friends and family are expecting the worst.

“Things come to an end at some point in everyone’s life,” said her daughter Minnie Estabrooks. “This is not the way I thought this was going to be for her.”

READ MORE: RCMP looking for missing 87-year-old in Havelock, N.B.

Still holding out hope her mother will be found alive and well, Estabrooks believes her mom may have wandered off into the woods nearby — possibly confused by what could be early onset dementia.

“She has got to be disoriented or confused. I don’t know what has distracted her to the point that she would not come back,” said Estabrooks, adding that her mother is in good physical health.

That bodes well for her survival, according to Phillip Howe from Greater Fundy Ground Search and Rescue, as does the weather.

“We have found people with similar conditions four days later alive and well,” said Howe.

A stretch of cars and emergency vehicles lined the dirt road outside Clark’ s home on Tuesday. Fifty volunteers and several search and rescue teams from across the province were desperately trying to locate her.

Clark is believed to be last seen on a stretch of road about two kilometres from home. Howe said the search is now expanded to a 10-kilometre radius in the woods around her family farm. EMO members are using long-range drones to search from the sky.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Dale Morgan said it’s believed that Clark left her home on her own accord, but doesn’t suspect foul play. Police are asking the public to be on the look out.

“There is always hope that at some point when she is out and about that she wanders onto the road somewhere and somebody sees her and picks her up,” said Morgan.

READ MORE: Two people facing impaired driving charges after 3-vehicle crash in Moncton

Down at a local café where Clark would sometimes meet her friends for coffee, her friend Shirley Keith said she was fraught with worry.

“She wasn’t dressed warm to be out walking. I understand she just had a top on, so I don’t know we have just been praying for her,” said Keith.

The local legion has taken charge of feeding volunteers. The family is overcome by the show of love and support from the entire community

“I can’t believe the people that have come and brought food and are here and willing to stay and help. We are very, very, very thankful” said Estabrooks.