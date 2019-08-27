London Lightning promote Mark Frijia to General Manager

The London Lightning have promoted Mark Frijia to general manager.

He takes over the role from his father and team owner, Vito Frijia, and will oversee all team operations and player recruiting.

Following two seasons as the team’s assistant GM, the younger Frijia says he’s excited for the opportunity to grow with the team.

“I look forward to building on our four National Basketball League (of Canada) Championships and continuing the great expectations that come along with the job.”

The team is still without a head coach, after Elliott Etherington left the team to join the Sudbury Five.