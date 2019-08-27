OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at former amusement park

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a suspicious fire at the site of a former amusement park.

They say the blaze at the park once known as Sauble Beach Fun World was reported early on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Vaughan man found dead underwater in Bruce Peninsula National Park: OPP

Police say officers at the scene reported seeing flames between 15 and 18 metres high coming from a building that was fully engulfed.

They say the fire has been deemed suspicious.

READ MORE: 2 charged after infant found with severe injuries in Bruce Peninsula

Sauble Beach Fun World has been closed since 2012, and local media reports say the site had recently been tapped for redevelopment into a retirement community for seniors.

Police have not made any arrests related to the fire and the investigation is ongoing.