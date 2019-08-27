OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at former amusement park
Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a suspicious fire at the site of a former amusement park.
They say the blaze at the park once known as Sauble Beach Fun World was reported early on Saturday morning.
Police say officers at the scene reported seeing flames between 15 and 18 metres high coming from a building that was fully engulfed.
They say the fire has been deemed suspicious.
Sauble Beach Fun World has been closed since 2012, and local media reports say the site had recently been tapped for redevelopment into a retirement community for seniors.
Police have not made any arrests related to the fire and the investigation is ongoing.
