Police issue warning as convicted violent offender Damian Dillon to live in Edmonton

Convicted violent offender Damian Dillon, 24, has been released from custody and will be living in the Edmonton area, which prompted a warning from police on Tuesday.

Edmonton police said the force has reasonable grounds to believe Dillon is a risk of significant harm to the public and will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

Police said Dillon has a history of violent offences involving weapons and firearms that result in bodily harm and could potentially be life-threatening.

Dillon’s risk of violence increases significantly while under the influence of any intoxicants, police said.

Dillon was previously arrested in 2015 in connection with an attempted murder investigation on Saskatchewan’s Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Edmonton police were not able to say whether Dillon was being released from custody as a result of that incident or another crime.

Police added that they are seeking a recognizance order on Dillon and that he will be monitored by the force’s behavioural assessment unit.

This is a specialized unit within the Edmonton police that deals only with high-risk, violent sexual offenders and high-risk violent offenders who are released to the Edmonton area.

Dillon has been placed under a series of court-ordered conditions, which include:

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew

Not buying, possessing or consuming alcohol, cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, illegal drugs or any other intoxicating substances

Not possessing any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers or syringes

Not being in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal

Not entering a liquor store

Not travelling outside Edmonton city limits without the written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

Not possessing weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material or any weapons, homemade or otherwise

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.