What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on Labour Day 2019

The Labour Day long weekend is just days away.

If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan an activity in Ottawa on the holiday Monday, read on to find out what’s open and closed in the national capital on Sept. 2, 2019.

WATCH (Aug. 21, 2019): Try these recipes before summer ends!



Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on the statutory holiday, a handful are keeping their doors open. Call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All LCBO store locations will be closed on Labour Day.

If you’re in a pinch and need beer, you’re in luck. For the first time, select Beer Stores across the province will remain open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., including two locations in Ottawa: 1860 Bank St. in the city’s south end 1984 Baseline Rd. (College Square) in the west end



READ MORE: 64 Beer Store locations to be open Labour Day Monday across Ontario

Shopping

The Rideau Centre downtown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All the rest of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors on Sept. 2.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, will be open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH (Aug. 22, 2019): Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough invites the public to create a 14-foot textile canoe



Other services

Banks will be closed.

The ByTowne Cinema, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres will be open.

City of Ottawa services (view the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed. They will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The provincial offences court offices, including 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday.

Garbage collection: Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will hit pause on Labour Day and resume on Tuesday. All collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. The Trail Road waste facility will be closed.

Ottawa Public Health: The sexual health clinic (179 Clarence St.) and all satellite clinics will be closed. The site needle and syringe program office (179 Clarence St.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The program’s mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

READ MORE: Long-delayed Ottawa LRT will open to public on Sept. 14

Transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Labour Day.

Free parking will be available at city hall’s underground garage from 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. To plan your trip, visit octranspo.com.

OC Transpo service centres: The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations will be closed. The OC Transpo customer service and information line (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. Regularly scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Labour Day by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon program line (613-842-3670) will be closed. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m to midnight.

