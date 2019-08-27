Single-vehicle crash near Aylmer, Ont., sends 7 — including 5 children — to hospital
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges following a single-vehicle collision south of Aylmer that sent seven people to hospital.
Police say a minivan was travelling southbound on Imperial Road on Monday morning when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a hydro pole.
Of the seven people inside the vehicle, police say five were children. They range in age from two months to eight years old.
All seven were taken to hospital with varying injuries, some serious, and all are in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.
Police have charged the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old from Windsor, with careless driving.
