August 27, 2019 10:01 am
Updated: August 27, 2019 10:05 am

Interprovincial Chaudière Bridge reopens to motorists after 4-month closure

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Water crashes against signage and pipes underneath the Chaudiere Bridge close to the bridge deck in Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River run high, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The interprovincial Chaudière Bridge, off-limits to motorists since late April, is back in business.

The crossing, which connects the LeBreton Flats area of downtown Ottawa with Hull in Gatineau, Que., reopened to all vehicle traffic at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH (April 28, 2019): Ottawa’s Chaudière Bridge closed due to high water levels

Over the last four months, motorists had been redirected to other crossings after the federal department of public services and procurement closed the Chaudière Bridge on April 28 due to safety risks posed by the Ottawa River’s high water levels during this spring’s floods.

Given scheduled construction on the crossing was slated to begin in June, the government opted to keep it shuttered until the end of this month.

READ MORE: Chaudière Bridge to remain closed to cars, trucks until August; Ottawa Race Weekend modifies marathon routes

Some additional work remains to be done on the bridge, which might require “occasional short-term lane closures during off-peak hours” in the next few months, according to an update on Friday from the department.

The government says it will advertise those closures before they occur.

