Interprovincial Chaudière Bridge reopens to motorists after 4-month closure

The interprovincial Chaudière Bridge, off-limits to motorists since late April, is back in business.

The crossing, which connects the LeBreton Flats area of downtown Ottawa with Hull in Gatineau, Que., reopened to all vehicle traffic at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH (April 28, 2019): Ottawa’s Chaudière Bridge closed due to high water levels



Over the last four months, motorists had been redirected to other crossings after the federal department of public services and procurement closed the Chaudière Bridge on April 28 due to safety risks posed by the Ottawa River’s high water levels during this spring’s floods.

Given scheduled construction on the crossing was slated to begin in June, the government opted to keep it shuttered until the end of this month.

READ MORE: Chaudière Bridge to remain closed to cars, trucks until August; Ottawa Race Weekend modifies marathon routes

Some additional work remains to be done on the bridge, which might require “occasional short-term lane closures during off-peak hours” in the next few months, according to an update on Friday from the department.

The government says it will advertise those closures before they occur.