City of Ottawa to provide Saturday update on flood operations

City of Ottawa staff are expected to provide an update on the flood situation in the national capital at 4 p.m. on Saturday, as volunteers, city crews and military members continue to fill, haul and install sandbags around at-risk properties in flood zones by the Ottawa River.

Ottawa has been under a state of emergency since Thursday, with forecasts predicting water levels along the swollen river will well surpass the peak of the floods in 2017.

WATCH: Drone footage shows severity of flooding in Ottawa



With the recent rainfall and melting snow, the river levels are rising “much faster than expected,” city staff said in their update on Friday. This weekend, city crews began advising residents in the most imminently threatened homes about an evacuation plan.

#OttCity is coordinating an evacuation plan for residents who live where floodwater is posing an imminent threat to safety, life and property. Affected residents will be informed through a visit by City staff https://t.co/irtmLSbH22 — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) April 26, 2019

Approximately 400 troops from the Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Ottawa on Friday to help with sandbagging and other flood operations. There are boots on the ground now in Constance Bay and Britannia, spokesperson Lt. Nadine Abou-Rjeily said ahead of the city’s press conference.

On top of that, about 100 army reservists are being rerouted from a training exercise in London to go help out in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Troops deploy from London to battle rising waters in Ottawa area

The latest forecast from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee predicts the water levels will now peak at 60.90 metres on Tuesday in Britannia, and at 45.70 metres on Wednesday in Gatineau/Hull Marina.

As of Saturday morning, the river measured 60.35 metres high in Britannia, just centimetres shy of the 2017 peak. In Gatineau, the water levels measured 44.95 metres, compared to the 2017 peak of 45.20 metres.

The city, councillors, and residents are all still calling for volunteers to help with flood relief efforts.

Volunteers are still needed at all three locations affected by flood. Hours have been extended: 9 am–7 pm, over the weekend. Want to help? Details here: https://t.co/4t1ztV1GYG #OttCity #OttawaFloods #OttNews pic.twitter.com/bzNAVlmZFA — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) April 27, 2019