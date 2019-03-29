Ottawa traffic: Major work on Portage Bridge starts Saturday; extra stretch of Elgin Street closes Monday

Another wave of road construction beginning this weekend will affect commuters who travel northbound across the Portage Bridge and southbound down Elgin Street in Ottawa’s downtown core.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portage Bridge repairs

As announced in the fall, the National Capital Commission is restoring the interprovincial bridge just west of Parliament Hill, a project that’s expected to cost $9.2 million.

Phase two of the work begins Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and will involve improving the cycling track and rehabilitating the asphalt surface of the bridge’s northbound high-occupancy vehicle lane over the next three months.

Until the end of June 2019, the construction work will be ongoing from Monday through Saturday, nearly 24 hours a day, but mostly during non-rush hour traffic hours, evenings and nights, according to the NCC.

The northbound lanes (towards Gatineau) on the Portage Bridge will be impacted differently, depending on the time of day or night, but the northbound lane along the cycle track will be closed throughout the restoration work.

The southbound lanes will remain open at all times.

Impact on drivers during daytime and rush hours (6 a.m. to 7 p.m):

Two northbound lanes — one for cars, and one for buses and cars with at least two people — will be open at all times.

Impact on drivers during nighttime and non-rush hours (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.):

The northbound lane beside the bridge’s median strip will be open at all times.

The northbound centre lane will be closed.

Impact on cyclists

Northbound: Cyclists are asked to commute on the sidewalk on the bridge’s east side.

Southbound: Cyclists are asked to use the existing reduced bike lane.

Impact on pedestrians

Pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk on the bridge’s west side.

Elgin Street’s full closure

All of Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Catherine Street is closing to vehicle traffic starting Monday, April 1 as part of the road’s ongoing major reconstruction — and is expected to remain so for the rest of the year.

Elgin has been completely closed to traffic from Somerset to Catherine streets since early January, while the northbound lane specifically has been closed all the way up to Nepean Street.

The final piece, coming Monday, is shutting down the southbound lane from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street.

The traffic, transit and cyclist detours already in place have been revised in line with Monday’s closure and can be found on the city’s website. Pedestrians will continue to have access to businesses on Elgin as the construction work progresses, but will only be able to cross the street at certain intersections.

In a notice advising on Monday’s closure, the City of Ottawa said it will continue to review these detours “to ensure they are working effectively.”

Reminder that starting this Monday, the southbound lane on Elgin Street from Laurier to Somerset will close. Visit https://t.co/te3cSo8twW for more details. #ElginStreetRenewal pic.twitter.com/SNcXufRusx — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) March 28, 2019

Access to city hall’s underground parking garage from Nepean will remain open, the city said. However, drivers exiting the garage onto Elgin Street will only be able to turn right.

As it has been for months, parking in the city hall garage will remain free on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and all day on weekends and statutory holidays during construction.