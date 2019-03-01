Crime
March 1, 2019 4:20 pm
Updated: March 1, 2019 4:39 pm

Ottawa police officer sent to hospital after dog attack

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police say an officer has been sent to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Vanier on Friday.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News File
A A

An Ottawa police officer is in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Vanier on Friday.

Police say the officer was assisting a partner agency at the 100 blocks of Deschamps Avenue and the attack occurred just before noon.

READ MORE: New dog bylaws on Siksika Nation aim to reduce dog attacks, increase education

As a result of the attack, the officer discharged her firearm at the dog in self-defence. The dog received medical attention but succumbed to its injuries.

Story continues below

The officer was sent to hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries and will remain in hospital.

Bylaw has taken over the investigation.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges after dog attack in January

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, the use of a firearm is always a last resort when it comes to aggressive animals.

“Every situation is different,” said Cst. Amy Gagnon. “When it comes to someone’s life being in danger, the use of a firearm is appropriate.”

Gagnon went on to say that this is a situation that is not encountered by police very often but it is something they’re prepared for.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ottawa dog attack
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police dog attack
Ottawa Police Service
Police officer attacked
Vanier dog attack
Vanier police dog attack

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.