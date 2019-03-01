Ottawa police officer sent to hospital after dog attack

An Ottawa police officer is in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Vanier on Friday.

Police say the officer was assisting a partner agency at the 100 blocks of Deschamps Avenue and the attack occurred just before noon.

As a result of the attack, the officer discharged her firearm at the dog in self-defence. The dog received medical attention but succumbed to its injuries.

The officer was sent to hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries and will remain in hospital.

Bylaw has taken over the investigation.

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, the use of a firearm is always a last resort when it comes to aggressive animals.

“Every situation is different,” said Cst. Amy Gagnon. “When it comes to someone’s life being in danger, the use of a firearm is appropriate.”

Gagnon went on to say that this is a situation that is not encountered by police very often but it is something they’re prepared for.