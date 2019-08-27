2 women seriously injured in Glenmore Trail crash

Multiple people were injured — two seriously — in a head-on crash on Glenmore Trail on Monday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between 37 Street and 45 Street S.W. at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said one vehicle was travelling the wrong way on Glenmore when it collided with another vehicle.

According to EMS, five people were involved in the crash – four of whom were taken to hospital.

EMS said two women in their 20s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 40s and a female in her late teens or early 20s were transported in stable condition.

EMS said a fifth person was assessed on scene by paramedics.

Investigators are looking at whether speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.