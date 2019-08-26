Man enters Alberta home, tries to make sandwich while high: RCMP
A man is facing charges after a bizarre incident involving sandwich assembly in a stranger’s Stettler, Alta., home on Aug. 16.
Police said a resident came home at 3 p.m. to find a man leaving his house. The homeowner and man spoke briefly, then the man walked away.
Shortly after, Trevor Reid, 27, was arrested for unlawfully being in a house and failing to comply with conditions of previously issued court documents.
It was later revealed that Reid was likely on drugs when he entered the home and tried making a sandwich before encountering the homeowner.
Reid is scheduled to appear in Stettler court on Sept. 26.
RCMP took this as an opportunity to remind people to lock up when they leave their houses.
