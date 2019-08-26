Former South Okanagan cannabis dispensary owner fights criminal charge

A prominent Okanagan cannabis activist made a brief court appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Monday to face one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jukka Laurio was charged after his illegal cannabis dispensary in Okanagan Falls, 20 km south of Penticton, was raided by police in May 2018.

“They just came in there, they confiscated all the goods and stuff, and took me downtown and released me,” he told Global Okanagan outside the courthouse.

Laurio, who is representing himself in court, is vowing to fight the criminal charge.

“I thought it was alittle bit over the top,” he said.

Laurio was the first operator to openly sell cannabis in Penticton, prior to federal legalization.

He ultimately moved his dispensary outside of city limits after a two-year showdown with police and the city.

“The disagreement with the City of Penticton was getting outrageous, I was tired of arguing,” he said.

Last May, the B.C. Supreme Court issued an order requiring Laurio to pay the largest fine ever levied against a pot shop in B.C. at the time for his Penticton operation.

The city obtained an injunction against Laurio and Herbal Green Apothecary was prohibited from selling or possessing cannabis and ordered to pay $15,000 in fines — half of the amount originally issued for operating without a business licence.

With the civil action over, Laurio’s criminal case is heading to trial.

He said he will argue running the shop was a practice of civil disobedience to advocate for federal legalization.

“We’re the ones that won the war! Release us!,” he said.

The federal government has promised pardons for people convicted of simple possession, but Laurio said trafficking charges laid prior to legalization should be dropped as well.

“You declared it legal but it’s not retroactive? That’s just silliness.”

The matter was put over to Sept. 16 to fix a date for trial.