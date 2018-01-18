Okanagan Falls pot shop vandalized
A A
An unlicensed pot shop in Okanagan Falls was targeted by vandals overnight on Wednesday.
Herbal Green Apothecary recently moved from Penticton, where city council had cracked down on the retail sale of cannabis.
WATCH: Unlicensed Penticton pot shop moves to Okanagan Falls
The shop owner, Jukka Laurio, reported the incident to police.
“Glass was broken on two separate doors, but no entry was gained,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a statement.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says teh cannabis dispensary doesn’t violate zoning bylaws because it falls under “retail use.”
The RDOS also doesn’t have the authority to issue business licenses.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.