Okanagan Falls pot shop vandalized

An unlicensed pot shop in Okanagan Falls was targeted by vandals overnight on Wednesday.

One week after opening , Jukka Laurio’s new #OkanaganFalls pot shop vandalized. Windows smashed, graffiti with profanities written across the windows. No theft. Incident happened some time overnight. pic.twitter.com/iNBy1467wH — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 18, 2018

Herbal Green Apothecary recently moved from Penticton, where city council had cracked down on the retail sale of cannabis.

The shop owner, Jukka Laurio, reported the incident to police.

“Glass was broken on two separate doors, but no entry was gained,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a statement.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says teh cannabis dispensary doesn’t violate zoning bylaws because it falls under “retail use.”

The RDOS also doesn’t have the authority to issue business licenses.