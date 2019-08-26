E-scooter company Lime vows to help correct issues in Montreal

Electric-scooter company Lime says measures are currently in place to help resolve issues Montrealers have been having with the scooters.

Lime is entering its third week in Montreal, and residents have been having problems with the two-wheelers ⁠— calling them “dangerous” and a “hazard”.

Lime reached out to Global News to give a statement on the issues.

Michael Markevich, general manager Canada East for Lime, said the company has a robust local operations team responsible for overseeing and ensuring the proper parking of scooters according to bylaws.

“Addressing the parking issue is an exercise in effective operations, and our local team is trained to deploy and re-balance scooters to best meet demand and ensure they’re accessible to our riders and out of the pedestrian right-of-way,” said Markevich.

According to Markevich, the company has a safety-education initiative called Respect The Ride, which helps riders learn safe riding habits.

“User safety is our top priority,” he said. “We encourage users to always wear a helmet when riding a bike or scooter, and we regularly remind them through in-app messages, community engagement and user communications.”

In response to citizens’ complaints of improper parking, Lime insisted its “Tidy Squad” is on the ground daily in Montreal handling parking issues, safety and more.

Under Montreal’s bylaw, Lime is forced to remove scooters from Montreal waterways, if such a situation occurs.

Lime spokesperson Christopher Schafer told Global News that the company is currently in discussion with local Montreal merchants to sell discounted helmets to encourage users to wear them at all times while riding.

New plastic tags will also be added to every Lime scooter in Montreal to remind users of the safety and parking rules.