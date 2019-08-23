Lime e-scooter causing backlash in Montreal

Lime e-scooters have been on the streets and sidewalks of Montreal for two weeks, but the ride hasn’t been pleasant for everyone.

“Ridiculous,” said Alex Halasz. “They just scream danger and a hazard.”

“I haven’t seen one person wear a helmet yet, so many of them are riding on the sidewalk, I’ve seen a bunch of underaged kids riding them.”

The city says it has received multiple complaints per day.

The administration said they’re in discussions with Lime to improve the current situation.

“We’re hoping to see Lime work with a better understanding of our bylaw,” said Sophie Mauzerolle, Councillor for Mobility and Urbanism.

For Alex Halasz, that’s not good enough.

“I understand these pilot project but I don’t think the city does enough due diligence,” he said. “I’ve seen some of these scooters left in the middle of the sidewalk.”

The bylaw obliges riders to park the scooters in appropriate parking zones but Montrealer Francois Poulin said the app indicates otherwise.

“I’m not sure about the docking thing, I usually you can just leave it anywhere and take a picture of where you parked it and the application is happy with that,” said Poulin.

“It was an obligation from our bylaw that the users know exactly where to park,” said Mauzerolle. “These e-scooters, as I’ve been saying, we’ve been talking to Lime; we’re hoping that we’re going to see an improvement in this situation.”

The bylaw also demands that users wear a helmet.

“I don’t carry a helmet around with me when I need to grab a scooter,” said Poulin.

The pilot project is scheduled to last a year, but Halasz would like to see the scooters disappear.

“The only way it’s going to happen is if someone gets seriously injured or even killed,” he said.

Global News reached out to Lime but they refused our request for an interview.

