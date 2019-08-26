RCMP search for woman who vanished en route to 100 Mile House-area lake

100 Mile House RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old woman who vanished Sunday afternoon.

Mounties say Amy Anonby left the Vernon area around lunch time on Aug. 25, and was destined for the Mahood Lake area, east of 100 Mile House.

However, Anonby never arrived, and police said she was reported missing Sunday night.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP appeal for information four years after discovery of woman’s body

Police and search-and-rescue teams searched for her but were unable to locate either her or her vehicle.

Anonby is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and 130 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

READ MORE: RCMP say missing Kamloops woman may be hitchhiking to Vernon, Lower Mainland

She is believed to be driving a yellow, 2000 Volkswagen Beetle with B.C. licence plate FL2-67V.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

WATCH: ‘Silver Alert’ for missing seniors being tested in Canadian cities