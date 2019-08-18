B.C. RCMP appeal for information four years after discovery of woman’s body

B.C. RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information that can solve the death of a woman in 2015 that may be a homicide.

Monday will mark four years since the body of Delores “Deedee” Brown was found by kayakers on Norway Island.

Police say the 19-year-old was last seen on July 27 partying with friends on Penelakut Island, which sits between Norway Island and the east coast of Vancouver Island.

She was reported missing two days later after failing to show up to her grandmother’s house for a planned visit.

Investigators suspected foul play was involved in Brown’s death and launched a homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is continuing to follow up on investigative leads, but say it now needs the public’s help.

“We once again are asking the public, if you have any information about Deedee’s death, please contact VIIMCU investigators,” Cpl. John Place said in a statement on Aug. 8.

“The information held by members of the public may be the key piece of evidence needed to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

