RCMP say missing Kamloops woman may be hitchhiking to Vernon, Lower Mainland

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Kamloops woman.

Twenty-two-year-old Mataya Giesbrecht was last seen on Friday at Royal Inland Hospital, according to police.

RCMP say Mataya has made her way to Vernon or the Lower Mainland by hitchhiking in the past. They believe she may be with a male friend.

Mataya Giesbrecht is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with long strawberry-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing leggings with stars on them, a green T-shirt and purple, blue and green hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

–With files from CFJC News