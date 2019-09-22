Canada election: Thunder Bay–Rainy River
The Thunder Bay–Rainy River riding, which formed in 2004, consists of a portion of Thunder Bay and the Rainy River District, except for the Sabaskong Bay Reserve No. 35C. It borders the electoral districts of Kenora and Thunder Bay–Superior North.
Since the Thunder Bay–Rainy River riding was established, it’s switched between voting Liberal and NDP. Don Rusnak of the Liberal Party is the current MP of the area.
Candidates
Liberal Party: Marcus Powlowski
NDP: Yuk-Sem Won
Conservative Party: Linda Rydholm
Green Party: Amanda Moddejonge
People’s Party: Andrew Hartnell
