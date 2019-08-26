Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near Coalmont, B.C.

A man was shot at a rural property near Coalmont, B.C., on Saturday.

The reason for the shooting is unclear, but Rob Hughes with Princeton RCMP said a vehicle was involved.

A 58-year-old man was shot in his right biceps and later airlifted to hospital. He is scheduled for a second surgery on Monday. According to Princeton RCMP, more surgeries will be required.

Princeton RCMP has arrested a 63-year-old man, who will appear in court Monday morning.

“It’s an altercation involving two parties and there’s an indication at this point that charges may be substantiated against each of them,” Hughes said.