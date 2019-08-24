Surrey hospital briefly locked down after arrival of targeted shooting victim

An apparent targeted shooting in Surrey sent two victims to hospital Friday night, causing an emergency room to be briefly locked down.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the 13500-block of 96 Avenue just before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

One victim was dropped off by an unknown person at Surrey Memorial Hospital around the same time, prompting police to respond.

Fraser Health confirmed RCMP then ordered the emergency room to be placed under “restricted access,” which lasted until around 10 p.m.

The second victim was also taken to hospital by an unknown person, RCMP said. Police and Fraser Health would not confirm whether that hospital was also Surrey Memorial.

Police said both victims suffered from gunshot wounds but are in stable condition.

Investigators with Surrey’s Serious Crime Unit believe the shooting was targeted and may be linked to drug activity, but add there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.