Trending
August 26, 2019 1:42 pm
Updated: August 26, 2019 2:03 pm

New York dad throws adorable weekly spa day for his baby daughter

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

Adorable video surfaced online shows a New York City firefighter father attempting to give his young daughter a pedicure.

A A

Jimmy Howell is a hardworking firefighter by day, and puts just as much effort into his at-home job as a father — weekly spa days and all.

Howell melted hearts worldwide after sharing his and nine-month-old daughter Kensley’s weekly spa day, which included nail cutting and filing.

Story continues below

In the video, the New York native chats adorably with his miniature-bathrobe-clad daughter, joking that she must have been crawling a lot given the state of her toenails.

READ MORE: Saskatoon kids take part in first-ever technology summer camp

“She got a little crazy with me today due to the fact that I was filing her nails a little too rough, y’all see why I can’t do anything for free, I’m charging her next week, just watch,” he wrote in the caption.

At one point, he kisses her tiny feet and makes dog barking noises, eliciting an adorable laugh.

In the second part of the video, Howell jokingly negotiates with his daughter who seems to be bothered by his nail-filing job.

“Listen, this is free. You can’t complain about something that’s free,” he can be heard saying.

“I’m sorry if I’m rubbing too hard, but it’s free. Beggars cannot be choosers.”

As it turns out, Howell and Kensley have already become quite the Instagram stars.

WATCH BELOW: New Zealand parliamentary speaker babysits during House debate

His social media page is full of sweet videos starring his little girl, from doing push-ups together to getting her ears pierced and enjoying her first swim in a pool.

Kensley even has her own Instagram account, which already boasts nearly 3,000 admirers.

The internet understandably lost their minds for the daddy-daughter duo, taking to the comments to share love for their sweet bond.

READ MORE: Controversial U.K. animal expert wants parents to ‘train’ babies like dogs

“You’re an amazing dad,” one person wrote. “I loved seeing this video. Keep up the good work and keep making her feel special.”

Another Instagram user commented: “So freaking adorable. This video made my heart smile,” while another said: “So cute… need more dads like this.”

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dad daughter spa day
dad daughter weekly spa day
dad daughter weekly spa talks
dad gives daughter spa day
dad gives daughter weekly spa day
jimmy howell
jimmy howell daughter spa day
kensley peyton
New York City
new york dad daughter spa day
Smart Living

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.