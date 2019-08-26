New York dad throws adorable weekly spa day for his baby daughter

Jimmy Howell is a hardworking firefighter by day, and puts just as much effort into his at-home job as a father — weekly spa days and all.

Howell melted hearts worldwide after sharing his and nine-month-old daughter Kensley’s weekly spa day, which included nail cutting and filing.

In the video, the New York native chats adorably with his miniature-bathrobe-clad daughter, joking that she must have been crawling a lot given the state of her toenails.

“She got a little crazy with me today due to the fact that I was filing her nails a little too rough, y’all see why I can’t do anything for free, I’m charging her next week, just watch,” he wrote in the caption.

At one point, he kisses her tiny feet and makes dog barking noises, eliciting an adorable laugh.

In the second part of the video, Howell jokingly negotiates with his daughter who seems to be bothered by his nail-filing job.

“Listen, this is free. You can’t complain about something that’s free,” he can be heard saying.

“I’m sorry if I’m rubbing too hard, but it’s free. Beggars cannot be choosers.”

As it turns out, Howell and Kensley have already become quite the Instagram stars.

His social media page is full of sweet videos starring his little girl, from doing push-ups together to getting her ears pierced and enjoying her first swim in a pool.

Kensley even has her own Instagram account, which already boasts nearly 3,000 admirers.

The internet understandably lost their minds for the daddy-daughter duo, taking to the comments to share love for their sweet bond.

“You’re an amazing dad,” one person wrote. “I loved seeing this video. Keep up the good work and keep making her feel special.”

Another Instagram user commented: “So freaking adorable. This video made my heart smile,” while another said: “So cute… need more dads like this.”

