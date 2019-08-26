Canada
August 26, 2019 1:36 pm

Global Calgary viewers share their pooch pictures for International Dog Day

International Dog Day is on Aug. 26.

International Dog Day is celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26 every year.

It’s a day where owners can give some extra attention – and maybe treats – to their four-legged best friends.

Global News Morning Calgary asked viewers to send in pictures of their pooches and like a dog with a bone, photos came pouring in.

GALLERY: Below is a gallery of the many photos emailed, tweeted and sent to Global Calgary via our Facebook page.

Rookie & Trip – Patti Robinson

Photo of Rookie and Trip sent in by viewer Patti Robinson.

Patti Robinson
Riggs and Sidney – Tammy Melnechenko

Photo of Riggs and Sidney sent in by viewer Tammy Melnechenko.

Tammy Melnechenko
Meeka – Brye Robertson

Photo of Meeka sent in by viewer Brye Robertson.

Brye Robertson
Milo May – Jennifer Thomson

Photo of Milo May sent in by viewer Jennifer Thomson

Jennifer Thomson
Rob Alden

Photo was sent in by viewer Rob Alden

Rob Alden
Barli – Greg Ursel

Photo of Barli sent in by viewer Greg Ursel

Greg Ursel
Loui – Michele Orom

Photo of Loui sent in by viewer Michele Orom.

Michele Orom
Romeo – Shelley Wright

Photo of Romeo sent in by viewer Shelley Wright

Shelley Wright
Bella – Corina Cowie

Photo of Bella sent in by viewer Corina Cowie.

Taquine + SoShe – Laurie Munsell

Photo of Taquine and SoShe sent in by viewer Laurie Munsell.

Laurie Munsell
Makya – Tami Colbon

Photo of Makya sent in by viewer Tami Colbon

Nudge – Trent Holmes

Photo of Nudge sent in by viewer Trent Holmes

Trent Holmes
Jeannie – David Bartsch

Photo of Jeannie sent in by viewer David Bartsch

David Bartsch
Jaws – Dale Schomaker

Photo of Jaws sent in by viewer Dale Schomaker

Dale Schomaker
Cuddles and Macaroni – Anne King

Photo of Cuddles and Macaroni sent in by viewer Anne King

Anne King
Clyde – Ryan Kostel

Photo of Clyde sent in by viewer Ryan Kostel

Ryan Kostel
Charlie – Mark Wright

Photo of Charlie sent in by viewer Mark Wright

Mark Wright
Cache – Mark Sullivan

Photo of Cache sent in by viewer Mark Sullivan

Mark Sullivan
Baby Blitz

Photo of Baby Blitz sent in by a viewer.

Taffy – Judy Dunsmuir

Photo of Taffy sent in by viewer Judy Dunsmuir

Judy Dunsmuir
Zepher and Nova – Lindsay Groeneveld

Photo of Zepher and Nova sent in by viewer Lindsay Groeneveld

Lindsay Groeneveld
Bubbles _ Ditto – Katharine McMahon

Photo of Bubbles and Ditto sent in by viewer Katharine McMahon

Katharine McMahon
El Chapo – Gord Susinski

Photo of El Chapo sent in by viewer Gord Susinski

Gord Susinski
Kneesha and Midnight – Peter

Photo of Kneesha and Midnight sent in by viewer Peter.

Peter
Kona – Kelly Stride

Photo of Kona sent in by viewer Kelly Stride.

Kelly Stride
Macie – Kerry Ishida

Photo of Macie sent in by viewer Kerry Ishida.

Kerry Ishida
Mcfly – Ryan Hart

Photo of Mcfly sent in by viewer Ryan Hart

Ryan Hart
Rebus – Lorelei Slack

Photo of Rebus sent in by viewer Brye Robertson.

Lorelei Slack
Sophie – Caroline Ferris

Photo of Sophie sent in by viewer Caroline Ferris

Caroline Ferris
Bella-Boots – Tracey Donnelly

Photo of Bella-Boots sent in by viewer Tracey Donnelly

Tracey Donnelly
Buddy – Desiree Haight

Photo of Buddy sent in by viewer Desiree Haight

Desiree Haight
Q-tip and Hank

Photo of Q-tip and Hank sent in by a viewer.

Sammy – Lorraine Swayze

Photo of Sammy sent in by viewer Lorraine Swayze

Lorraine Swayze
Roxy – Faye Foshaug

Photo of Roxy sent in by viewer Faye Foshaug

Faye Foshaug
Tikka – Catriona HIll

Photo of Tikka sent in by viewer Catriona HIll

Catriona HIll
Xena

Photo of Xena sent in by a viewer.

Bandit – Shelly Lindstrom

Photo of Bandit sent in by viewer Shelly Lindstrom

Shelly Lindstrom
Cersie – Florence Longinotti
Cindi Lavine

Photo of this cute pup was sent in by viewer Cindi Lavine

Cindi Lavine
Gus – Angelica Hliwa

Photo of Gus sent in by viewer Angelica Hliwa

Angelica Hliwa
Lily – Beverly Mifflin

Photo of Lily sent in by viewer Beverly Mifflin

Beverly Mifflin
Meeko – Amber Steele

Photo of Meeko sent in by viewer Amber Steele.

Amber Steele
Moka – Jean Jantz

Photo of Moka sent in by viewer Jean Jantz.

Jean Jantz
no name yet – Dianna Eklund

Photo of this cute puppy was sent in by viewer Dianna Eklund.

Dianna Eklund
Shelby – Yvonne _ John Silver

Photo of Shelby sent in by viewer Yvonne + John Silver.

Yvonne + John Silver
Tikka + Bella – Catriona Hill

Photo of Tikka + Bella sent in by viewer Catriona Hill.

Catriona Hill

A Calgary firefighter also jumped in on the fun, sharing this video, via the Calgary Fire Department:

Share weather photos with Global News by emailing them to calgaryweather@globalnews.ca.

