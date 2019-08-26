Global Calgary viewers share their pooch pictures for International Dog Day

International Dog Day is celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26 every year.

It’s a day where owners can give some extra attention – and maybe treats – to their four-legged best friends.

Global News Morning Calgary asked viewers to send in pictures of their pooches and like a dog with a bone, photos came pouring in.

GALLERY: Below is a gallery of the many photos emailed, tweeted and sent to Global Calgary via our Facebook page.

A Calgary firefighter also jumped in on the fun, sharing this video, via the Calgary Fire Department:

