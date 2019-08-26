Lara Spencer apologizes for mocking Prince George’s ballet lessons

Lara Spencer is looking to set things straight after making derogatory comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Last Thursday, the Good Morning America host came under fire after poking fun at the dancing royal. As he gears up to go back to school in September, Prince George is enrolled in math, science, history, religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet. Spencer read off the little royal’s course list on GMA.

The last course — ballet — brought laughter from the audience, as well as from Spencer and her co-host, George Stephanopoulos. Spencer mentioned that Prince William has said his son “absolutely loves ballet.”

To add insult to injury, the 50-year-old said: “I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean, he might.”

People on Twitter expressed disappointment with the morning show host, pointing out the fact that male dancers suffer from bullying for their interest, which is typically seen as feminine.

The backlash prompted an apology from the TV personality, who took to Instagram with a picture of a field of flowers.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she captioned the snap. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

Travis Wall, an award-winning choreographer on reality show So You Think You Can Dance, took to his own Instagram page to call out Spencer.

He captioned the video: “DEAR @lara.spencer of GOOD MORNING AMERICA. I have a message for you. Wake up. It’s 2019. Get with the program. Please share and repost this so a boy who needs to see this feels supported if he dances or wants to! #boysdancetoo #ballet #goodmorningamerica #traviswall #laraspencer #bully.”

Since then, the star and a group of over 300 dancers wowed with a moving performance outside of the Good Morning America headquarters in New York City.

On Saturday night, Wall also revealed the Spencer had personally reached out to him via phone.

“So Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone, she got my number from Debbie Allen, and she is completely horrified and just truly just issued this massive apology,” Wall said in a video posted on his Instagram story. “I could just hear the horror in her voice.”

Wall’s fans were overwhelmingly moved by the massive demonstration, taking to his Instagram comments to show support.

“Thank you so much for inspiring everyone this morning,” Sam Quinn, Bad Boys of Ballet dancer, wrote. “You are an unbelievable human and I’m so grateful to have had your support through this incredible moment.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West commented “You are a hero,” while Stephen Boss, known as Twitch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said: “Major.”

Prince William has often spoken about his son’s love for ballet, a passion potentially passed down to him from his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Back in October 2018, the Duke of Cambridge was speaking to young dancer, Junior, at a reception for inspirational teens held at Kensington Palace.

“George is doing dancing as well, he loves it,” he told the 14-year-old.

He added that his late mother gave him a wonderful piece of advice many years ago: “If it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

