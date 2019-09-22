Canada election: Montarville

Montarville is a fairly new riding created in 2015.

Liberal candidate Michel Picard was elected with 32.54 per cent of the vote. He is looking to maintain his seat in the upcoming Federal election.

Picard will face former NDP MP Djaouida Sellah and a teacher Julie Sauvageau, who’ll wear the colour of the Conservative Party.

Boundaries: This riding includes Saint-Hubert, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand and Sainte-Julie.

Last Election: Within the boundaries of this new riding, 32.54 per cent of 2015’s votes went to the Liberal party. The Bloc Québecois earned 28.42 per cent.

History: This region had strongly supported the Bloc Québécois, from the time of the party’s first election in 1993, until 2011, when NDP MP’s were elected in all three of the former ridings here.

Candidates

Liberal: Michel Picard (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: Lizabel Nitoi

Green: Jean-Charles Pelland

NDP: Djaouida Sellah

Conservative: Julie Sauvageau

PPC: Julie Lavallée