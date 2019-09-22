Canada election: Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne

This is a new riding created from the former ridings of Saint-Bruno—Saint-Hubert and Saint-Lambert in 2013. Residents in Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne elected Liberal MP Sherry Romanado in the previous federal election with 35.39 per cent of the vote.

Romanado serves as Associate Minister of National Defence and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs since 2017.

She is running again for her seat in October 2019 and will face Conservative candidate Stéphane Robichaud, a Charted Accountant and Cathy Lepage, a social worker, who’ll be wearing the colours of Bloc Québécois.

Demographics

Median total income in 2015 among the residents was $29,757.

Candidates

Liberal: Sherry Romanado (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Stéphane Robichaud

Bloc Québécois: Cathy Lepage

Green: Casandra Poitras

PPC: Henri Cousineau