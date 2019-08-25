Jarome Iginla meets fans at ceremony to rename hometown hockey arena after him

A community arena in St. Albert, Alta., now officially bears the name of a hometown hockey hero after a ceremony was held Sunday to rename it in honour of retired NHL great Jarome Iginla.

“His presence continues to impact us all and I hope that kids coming to this arena will pursue their dreams just like he did,” said Jacquie Hansen, a city councillor in St. Albert who attended the ceremony.

“Jarome Iginla is known to build community, and here we are, building community.”

Hundreds of people attended the event northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.

Iginla met with fans at the ceremony, many of whom were wearing Calgary Flames jerseys, the team he spent the spent most of his NHL career playing for. He also signed autographs as the community’s Akinsdale Arena became the Jarome Iginla Arena.

Iginla, better known to hockey fans as Iggy, grew up in St. Albert and spent time playing for the St. Albert Eagle Raiders minor hockey team.

He later embarked on a 23-year NHL career before announcing his retirement last summer.

