Raising awareness for homelessness takes centre stage at Galt Gardens in Lethbridge

Galt Gardens, just like usual, was full of entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities on Saturday — this time, it was with a focus on homelessness.

Shelter Me! Party in the Park aims to educate the community on the struggles vulnerable people face while encouraging inclusivity.

“We try to offer as many things free of charge or at a very low charge to make it as inclusive as possible for all of the families that join us here,” said Ashlinne Ball, the head organizer of the event.

“The main goal of the event is to encourage inclusiveness in Galt Gardens park, raise awareness about homelessness in our community and just let people know about the social stigma surrounding homelessness in our community in a low pressure [environment].”

The annual event, put on by McMan Youth, Family and Community Services, had more than 30 agencies this year, including HomeBase, Parents as Teachers and Southern Alberta Self Help Association.

These kinds of agencies helped one volunteer at SMART Recovery Lethbridge turn his life around.

“I was in a dark place before, and now I wake every day happy, grateful,” said Jeremy Coleman. “I’m blessed to be where I am at today… After six months of being clean and sober, life comes back to you. You get friends, family… everything important in life slowly comes back.”

Ball hopes this event leaves community members with a deeper understanding of homelessness in the city.

“I just really hope that if you see somebody sitting on the ground, you turn and say hello,” she said. “Kindness is really the key in learning how to be together as a community. That’s another thing that will really help us in our battle against homelessness [since] one of the biggest isolating things is their feeling of stigmatization.”