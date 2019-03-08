South West Regional Housing Forum tackles homeless issues within Lethbridge community

Homelessness is a complicated problem that affects people across southern Alberta every day, but it’s an issue community members in Lethbridge were looking to tackle together on Friday during the Southwest Alberta Regional Housing Forum.

“There is quite a lack of awareness on what rural homelessness is,” said Jody Francis, a housing liaison worker in Fort Macleod. “So being able to come together allows us to actually share our knowledge and increase that awareness.”

Findings from the 2018 Point in Time Homeless Count show rising numbers in Lethbridge of homeless populations over the last two years, sparking members of the community to attend Friday’s forum in search of solutions.

“Where Lethbridge is struggling is the actual challenges coming from the population needing assistance and not enough social infrastructure to meet that need,” Alina Turner, fellow with the University of Calgary School of Public Policy said.

Several in attendance also expressed their hopes to shed light on rural populations and the lack of options homeless people face within Lethbridge’s surrounding areas.

“It’s really important to have the right amount of resources — the tools and the knowledge to send people to the right kind of services that will support their needs,” said Liz Weaver, co-CEO with the Tamarack Institute.

It wasn’t just new ideas brought to light during the event, but also initiatives already underway such as the Municipal Housing Strategy that involves external and internal departments working together to address social and affordable needs in the community.

“Innovation, creativity, and this idea of integrated system planning, Lethbridge is absolutely leading the way,” Turner said.

“The work that the city has been spearheading around well-being and starting to integrate various service providers to work on things as a collective is a huge step.”

With nearly 100 people in attendance, officials say forums like these are essential in sparking important conversations within the community