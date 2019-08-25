Popular Playland ride ‘The Beast’ back up and running after malfunction

After two weeks, the Beast is back.

The popular ride went down Aug. 12 while thrillseekers were on it, spilling non-toxic oil on them and others lined up below.

PNE Playland spokesperson Laura Ballance says they now know what went wrong.

“A piece within the gear box broke.” she said. “We were able to order a new gear box from the manufacturer in Europe.

“When that new gear box arrived, the ride progressed through the safety checks, and it returned back into the ride roster yesterday [Saturday].”

Ballance says it’s good to have the ride back in time for the last week of the PNE.

“I’ve been back up here today with the ride, people are having a great time,” she said. “It is one of our more popular rides, so people are really thrilled it’s back in rotation.”

Product safety and cleaning information was given to customers affected by the malfunction.

Luckily, the ride was stopped before anyone was injured.

