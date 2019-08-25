Rick Zamperin: Andrew Luck retires, had enough of ‘injury, pain, rehab’ cycle

Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the football world Saturday night when news broke of his sudden retirement.

The 29-year-old informed Colts owner Jim Irsay of his decision before they played the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Luck was preparing to announce his retirement at a news conference Sunday morning but Irsay, or someone close to him, spilled the beans and the news broke during the game.

READ MORE: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announces retirement after loss to Bears

Colts fans at the stadium, many of whom were wearing Luck’s No. 12 jersey, were in shock after they found out the face of the franchise was packing it in after six seasons in the National Football League.

In one of the most disgusting displays of selfishness, Colts fans booed Luck as he and his teammates left the field after the final whistle. Those so-called fans should be ashamed of themselves considering the number of injuries Luck has suffered throughout his short playing career.

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

In a hastily called news conference after the game the former standout QB at Stanford University admitted the boos “hurt” and revealed that a string of injuries — the “cycle of injury, pain, rehab,” as Luck called it — has been “unceasing” and the only way out of that cycle was to retire.

Luck, a highly-touted and immensely talented quarterback who was drafted first overall by the Colts in 2012, says the cycle had taken the fun out of the game.

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 25, 2019

An emotional Luck said he contemplated retirement for two weeks and was no longer able to pour his heart and soul into playing in the NFL.

The mental and physical fatigue became too much for one of the best players in the league and everyone, especially those Colts fans who booed Luck at the end of Saturday’s game, should respect his decision.

WATCH: NFL player Kendrick Norton loses his arm after car crash