Fatal Crash
August 25, 2019 9:03 am
Updated: August 25, 2019 9:09 am

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton: Nova Scotia RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.

Alexander Quon / Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP say one person has died after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Cape Breton on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of a collision on Highway 105 in New Harris, N.S., at approximately 9:20 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Inexperience’ linked to plane crash that killed 67-year-old N.B. man

A vehicle towing a trailer reportedly left the road, rolled and caught fire.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria

The Mounties say the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

A portion of Highway 105 was reduced to one lane for much of the evening and into the early hours of Sunday as RCMP collision analysts attended the scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Crash
Fatal Crash
Hospital
New Harris
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.