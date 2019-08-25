1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton: Nova Scotia RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say one person has died after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Cape Breton on Saturday.
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a collision on Highway 105 in New Harris, N.S., at approximately 9:20 p.m.
A vehicle towing a trailer reportedly left the road, rolled and caught fire.
The passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mounties say the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
A portion of Highway 105 was reduced to one lane for much of the evening and into the early hours of Sunday as RCMP collision analysts attended the scene.
