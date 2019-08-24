Highway temporarily closed while air ambulance transports cyclist in distress: Penticton RCMP

A section of Highway 3A in B.C.’s Southern Interior was temporarily closed on Saturday afternoon for an air ambulance rescue, according to police.

Penticton RCMP say the 1 p.m. incident involved a cyclist in distress along the highway, east of Twin Lakes.

RCMP Sgt. Carmen Penney said officers assisted in closing the highway, allowing a B.C. Air Ambulance to land and transport the man in his 50s to hospital for urgent medical attention.

Police say the highway was closed for approximately one hour. No further information was released about the cyclist.