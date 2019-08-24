Largest Muslim convention in Western Canada focuses on working together

The importance of interfaith collaboration was the focus as thousands of people went to the largest annual Muslim convention in Western Canada on Saturday.

All were welcome to the workshops and prayers at the Jalsa Salana convention at the Sarcee Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation this weekend.

Harim Ahmed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at member, said that in addition to the event building character in young people, it helps boost awareness about Islam.

“This is our method of how we’re essentially going to save the world,” the 14-year-old said.

The convention breaks down walls about the religion, he explained.

“We are very clear about that terrorism and violence has absolutely no place in Islam. Islam is a very peaceful religion,” Ahmed said.

Conferences like this can show the community what Islam is really about, he added.

“We’re showing what Islam can actually be, what Islam actually is, rather than what’s happening in the media, how terrible that’s being shown.

“Islam is a religion of peace. ISIS, other terrorist organizations, have nothing to do with Islam. Literally, the word ‘Islam’ means peace. That’s all we’re trying to do.”

Akbar Ali, an Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at member, said the convention is a great way to give back to society.

“We’re reminded of our duties to our fellow Canadians on how we can contribute to this mosaic of Canadian society. I feel like there’s a lot of meaningful benefit we can derive from this,” he said.

The message is that Muslims are peace-loving people who are trying to build bridges in the spirit of “love for all, hatred for none.”

“We believe that if we hold events like this, it’s only through that that we can actually build bridges,” he said. “We believe that education is the best way to eliminate misconceptions.”

The event partnered with the Tsuut’ina Nation to form relationships with Indigenous tribes and advocate for interfaith harmony.

“In the spirit of building bridges, we’re also reaching out to our fellow aboriginal communities around us and saying, ‘We would like to work with you in different events.'”