Thousands attend largest annual Muslim convention in Western Canada

Thousands attended the largest annual Muslim convention in Western Canada Saturday.

Everyone was welcome at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at convention in Calgary this weekend, featuring Indigenous leaders in prayer and the international Pathway to Peace campaign.

People of all backgrounds gathered at the Genesis Centre to pray, listen to presentations and take part in workshops to get to know each other.

READ MORE: Hajj 2018: The Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca explained

“It’s an opportunity for Ahmadiyya Muslims to gather and to rejuvenate their faith and understand the purpose for which we are here: to live in harmony with one another and how we can better our lives,” said Akbar Ali, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

This is one of many similar events happening around the globe — a chance to spread knowledge and break down negative connotations that people often associate with the religion.

“Unfortunately, Islam is a very misunderstood religion in many situations so we extend that hand forward,” Ali said.

“We… herald the slogan ‘love for all, hatred for none’ and believe we can get rid of those misconceptions that are resulting in these types of hate crimes.”

The convention is put on entirely by volunteers.

WATCH: Thousands from Ahmadiyya Muslim community come together in Saskatoon