Manitoba’s NDP vows to offer more MPI services

The NDP is turning up the heat on Manitoba’s PC government in the run up to the Sept. 10th provincial election.

The NDP are accusing Brian Pallister of intervening with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to delay implementation of online self-service sites for drivers.

Jamie Moses, NDP candidate for St. Vital, says those delays cost Manitoba drivers $4.5 million in extra insurance costs.

“We would allow MPI to offer online services fully, we would allow them to do their job and find the lowest and most affordable rates while providing good quality insurance for Manitobans and stop the interference we are seeing from Brian Pallister,” says Moses.

Moses notes the Commissioner of Elections found his Conservative opponent took illegal corporate donations from the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba while acting as the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance.

The Manitoba PC’s responded to NDP’s campaign promise surrounding MPI in an email statement.

“Wab Kinew and the NDP are not being honest with Manitobans. Instead they are trying to distract from their own troubled history with MPI and the crown corporations,” says a party spokesperson. “A conciliation process has been initiated to ensure MPI and IBAM are working together to provide access to services for consumers in financially responsible way.”

